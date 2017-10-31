Cops Urge Parents To Check Sex Offender Site For Halloween

Filed Under: Talkers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey State Police are urging parents to check a sex offender registry before their children go out trick-or-treating.

There are approximately 3,800 registered sex offenders in New Jersey and a website allows parents to pinpoint where they live.

The site can be accessed at www.njsp.org/sex-offender-registry/index.shtml.

