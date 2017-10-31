Cops Urge Parents To Check Sex Offender Site For Halloween

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey State Police are urging parents to check a sex offender registry before their children go out trick-or-treating.
Officials Warn About Marijuana Edibles Being Given Out As Halloween Candy Treats
There are approximately 3,800 registered sex offenders in New Jersey and a website allows parents to pinpoint where they live.
Halloween Safety Tips For Parents, Kids And Even Drivers
The site can be accessed at www.njsp.org/sex-offender-registry/index.shtml.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)