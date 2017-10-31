Report: Broncos Considering Starting Paxton Lynch Over Trevor Siemian

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trevor Siemian is struggling, especially on the road.

The Broncos’ 25-year-old QB has thrown for 1,669 yards in seven games (238.4) with nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. On the road, he is 0-3 with just one touchdown and six interceptions.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are considering switching to 2016 first-round QB Paxton Lynch for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia against the 7-1 Eagles.

Broncos are considering a QB change, only if a change is made, it likely would be to former first-round pick Paxton Lynch, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Not trade deadline, but… #Broncos are mulling a QB change & could hand the ball to Brock Osweiler. Paxton Lynch has only practiced 3 times. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

Lynch, 23, was the 26th overall pick two draft’s ago out of Memphis. He started two games for the Broncos last season and played in three, throwing for 497 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception completing just 59.0 percent of his passes.