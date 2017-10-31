Report: Broncos Considering Starting Paxton Lynch Over Trevor Siemian

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trevor Siemian is struggling, especially on the road.

The Broncos’ 25-year-old QB has thrown for 1,669 yards in seven games (238.4) with nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. On the road, he is 0-3 with just one touchdown and six interceptions.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are considering switching to 2016 first-round QB Paxton Lynch for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia against the 7-1 Eagles.

Lynch, 23, was the 26th overall pick two draft’s ago out of Memphis. He started two games for the Broncos last season and played in three, throwing for 497 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception completing just 59.0 percent of his passes.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch