Zeoli Show Log 10.30.17

3:01 pm-Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates have been indicted by a federal grand jury.
3:20 pm-The Paul Manafort indictment is much ado about nothing.
3:40 pm- George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to President Trump’s campaign, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making false statements to the FBI.
4:05 pm-Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group, is stepping down from the firm that bears his name after coming under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.
4:20 pm-Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania say the number of assaults go up by nearly three percent right after the country sets their clocks back one hour.
4:37 pm- Edward Klein calls in and talks his new book, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.
5:07 pm- President Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday.
5:20 pm- The White House responded to the news that former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been indicted and a former foreign policy adviser flipped and is cooperating with law enforcement by turning up the pressure to investigate Hillary Clinton.
5:35 pm-Rich talks with Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade.