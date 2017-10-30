St. Charles Borromeo Seminary Explores Moving To Newman University

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A prominent Main Line religious and educational institution is looking at a possible move to Delaware County.

Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Lower Merion has been a fixture for decades and is the epicenter for training of men for the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and other dioceses across the country.

But trustees have acknowledged the spacious campus and its buildings are underutilized and some need renovations that would cost millions of dollars.

Bishop Timothy Senior says a decision was made to explore a move and a partnership with an existing college or university. Enter Newman University.

“Working out the plan is one step, then developing and planning for the buildings and the facilities that we would need in doing that in collaboration with Newman,” said Senior.

Senior says studies are underway now to see if it’s the right fit for both institutions. If it is, he says it would be 3 to 5 years before the seminary would actually move.