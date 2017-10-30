Some Companies Offering To Pay Off Student Loans For Employees

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Student Debt, Student Loans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some companies are offering a new benefit: Helping employees pay-off their student loans.

It’s a small but growing perk. Employers are offering to pay-down their employees’ student debt. They’re doing it through the services of firms such as Gradifi and Gradfin. Emeka Oguh, founder of the Philadelphia-based benefits provider PeopleJoy, says employers see the perk as another way to attract and keep talent.

“Culture, studies show, is the number one retention factor in ability to attract employees,” especially when you’re looking at millennials,” he said. “They’re oftentimes looking at culture over salary and things like that.”

Oguh says graduates have an average of nearly $40,000 in debt – and even if employers contribute $100 a month, it can shave two or three years off the life of a loan.

Right now the benefit is taxed as compensation, but Oguh says there’s legislation pending to change that.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch