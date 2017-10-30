Police: Man Driving Under Influence Hits Ambulance

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have arrested a man they say was driving under the influence of alcohol and side-swiped an ambulance.

Mugshot of Anselmo Dionicio-Lopez. (credit: Delaware State Police)

Police said in a statement Sunday that the incident began around 9:30 a.m. Saturday with reports of a person driving erratically in Seaford. Soon after, an ambulance reported being side-swiped by the same vehicle, which fled.

A police officer and a trooper caught up to the car and made a stop. The statement says the trooper detected an odor of alcohol and conducted a DUI investigation.

Police say 26-year-old Anselmo Dionicio-Lopez of Georgetown has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene and other counts.

He was arraigned and was being held on $2,600 cash bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

