Philadelphia Masquerade Celebration Honors Local Heroes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 3rd annual Unmasking the Legacy Gala returns to Philadelphia Thursday night, celebrating those who have made an impact in the community.

JerseyMan and PhillyMan Magazine hosts this masquerade-themed celebration, which recognizes ten very special people.

Unmasking the Legacy is a way for us to reveal the hard work and dedication of these ten leaders,” says the magazine’s Ashley Dunek. “And what better way to do that but to bring together diverse groups of likeminded professionals and celebrate together?”

“We are proud to recognize ten heroes in our community at our 3rd Annual Unmasking the Legacy gala hosted by CBS 3’s Meisha Johnson on November 2 at Ballroom at the Ben,” adds magazine publisher Ken Dunek.

Tickets can be purchased here. A portion of each ticket sold will go to charity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch