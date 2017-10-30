Philadelphia Masquerade Celebration Honors Local Heroes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 3rd annual Unmasking the Legacy Gala returns to Philadelphia Thursday night, celebrating those who have made an impact in the community.
JerseyMan and PhillyMan Magazine hosts this masquerade-themed celebration, which recognizes ten very special people.
“Unmasking the Legacy is a way for us to reveal the hard work and dedication of these ten leaders,” says the magazine’s Ashley Dunek. “And what better way to do that but to bring together diverse groups of likeminded professionals and celebrate together?”
“We are proud to recognize ten heroes in our community at our 3rd Annual Unmasking the Legacy gala hosted by CBS 3’s Meisha Johnson on November 2 at Ballroom at the Ben,” adds magazine publisher Ken Dunek.
A portion of each ticket sold will go to charity.