Governor Wolf Signs Borrowing, Gaming Bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf says he has signed bills that would authorize major borrowing and a broad expansion of gambling in Pennsylvania to fully fund the state budget.

One bill authorizes internet gaming, as well as mini-casinos and slots-like video gaming terminals at truck stops. Governor Wolf says there has been a lot of pressure to expand gaming, and cites the need for the recurring revenues it will raise.

“The goal all along has been to do what’s prudent, not cannibalize existing gambling revenues coming to the state,” Wolf said. “And I think what we’re settling on will actually do that.”

The governor has also signed a bill to authorize $1.5 billion of borrowing against future tobacco settlement payments. But Wolf also says he remains committed to his own plan to borrow $1.25 billion against future liquor system revenues. He’s not indicating for now how he will reconcile that.

The governor is also indicating reservations about signing the public school code, another budget companion bill.