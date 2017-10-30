Federal Judge Blocks Enforcement Of Trump Transgender Military Ban

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A federal judge in Washington blocked the Trump administration Monday from enforcing parts of its transgender military ban.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly held that the plaintiffs “have established that they will be injured by these directives, due both to the inherent inequality they impose, and the risk of discharge and denial of accession that they engender. ”

She blocked provisions having to do with accession and retention directives — meaning directives concerning joining and retaining military personnel.

The government had argued that the lawsuit was premature and moved to dismiss the case because the policy is still subject to review.

