Eagles Bring Halloween To Patients At CHOP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia Eagles players helped bring Halloween to kids at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday.

Eagles linebacker Joe Walker, who came dressed as a taco, helped bring Halloween to the kids at CHOP by handing out treats and just spending some time with some of his biggest fans.

“This is one of the highlights of my week to be able to come out here and help in any way possible,” Walker said.

For 12-year-old Donte Grinnage, this Halloween was one big treat.

“I’m a die-hard Eagles fan,” he said. “Since they won a lot of games, I’m super proud.”

Dante, who is at CHOP to have a procedure surrounding Crohn’s disease, says trick-or-treating with the Eagles got his mind off what he’s going through and gave him a chance to get some pretty cool stuff.

An Eagles key chain, I got signatures,” he said, “and a couple of Halloween things.”

Eagle’s defensive tackle Beau Allen says hanging out and having fun with the kids at CHOP really makes him appreciate everything he has.

“It’s fun to see them so excited about something as simple as an Eagle’s lanyard or a pencil,” Allen said.

Donte says he has one last treat he would like to get from the Eagles.

“I hope they make it to the Super Bowl.”