Eagles Bring Halloween To Patients At CHOP

By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, CHOP, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia Eagles players helped bring Halloween to kids at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday.

Eagles linebacker Joe Walker, who came dressed as a taco, helped bring Halloween to the kids at CHOP by handing out treats and just spending some time with some of his biggest fans.

“This is one of the highlights of my week to be able to come out here and help in any way possible,” Walker said.

For 12-year-old Donte Grinnage, this Halloween was one big treat.

“I’m a die-hard Eagles fan,” he said. “Since they won a lot of games, I’m super proud.”

untitled101 Eagles Bring Halloween To Patients At CHOP

Eagles players Beau Allen and Joe Walker treat kids at CHOP to a day of Halloween Fun (credit: Justin Udo)

Dante, who is at CHOP to have a procedure surrounding Crohn’s disease, says trick-or-treating with the Eagles got his mind off what he’s going through and gave him a chance to get some pretty cool stuff.

An Eagles key chain, I got signatures,” he said, “and a couple of Halloween things.”

Eagle’s defensive tackle Beau Allen says hanging out and having fun with the kids at CHOP really makes him appreciate everything he has.

“It’s fun to see them so excited about something as simple as an Eagle’s lanyard or a pencil,” Allen said.

Donte says he has one last treat he would like to get from the Eagles.

“I hope they make it to the Super Bowl.”

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch