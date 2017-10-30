Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 8

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another week, another Eagles win.

That’s six in a row.

It was a sloppy offensive performance for the Birds, but the D picked up the slack in a 33-10 Eagles win over the winless 49ers.

Duds

3. Alshon Jeffery

Sure, he made a great play on a 53-yard touchdown, his first dynamic play as an Eagle. But Jeffery caught just two of eight targets. He has now caught only 28 of 62 targets on the season, an abysmal 45.1-percent catch rate.

2. Lane Johnson

Back-to-back gaffes by Lane Johnson. First a false start on third-and-6, then gets beat by Elvis Dumervil. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) October 29, 2017

Johnson didn’t have his best game on Sunday. And after the win, Johnson said he was disappointed because the offense needs to play better.

1. Joe Walker

The loss of Jordan Hicks was evident on Sunday. Walker struggled, receiving a Pro Football Focus grade of just 38.2

Studs

3. Mychal Kendricks

Kendricks was everywhere once again. 7.0 total tackles, 1.0 sack. 1.0 pass defended, and 2.0 QB hits.

2. Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce is having a superb season. Kelce received a PFF grade of 88.7, the highest graded Eagle. He received a 93.8 run grade. Kelce has been the Eagles highest graded or second highest graded player in three games now.

1. Jalen Mills

The Green Goblin a pick six on Halloween Weekend, how fitting? Mills’ was the Eagles’ second highest graded player (87.9), recording 1.0 TFL and 1.0 pass defended to go along with his pick six.