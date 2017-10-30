London Wants The Eagles For 2018 Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The desire” is to bring the final six teams to London in 2018.
That’s what the NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN, meaning the remaining six teams who have not yet played in London.
That group includes the Eagles.
“For the fans of the teams that have supported us through thick and thin and haven’t seen the Eagles or the Titans or the Texans or the Packers,” Kirkwood said.
The Eagles avoided a 2016 London game with a season-finale win over the Giants, last season. The were also, reportedly, a prime candidate for a 2015 London game. The majority of fans, voting on a CBSPhilly.com poll on December 9th, 2016, did not want the Eagles to play overseas.
The 2018 London teams are expected to be announced in early December.