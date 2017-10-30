E-Cigarettes And Cigarettes, How Do They Compare?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is some concern about electronic cigarettes.

According to a new report, electronic cigarette vapor appears to trigger immune responses in the lungs of humans.

The immune response is similar to those that are caused by traditional cigarette smoke.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine Center for Tobacco Regulatory Science and Lung Health examined sputum samples from e-cigarette users and cigarette smokers.

What they found is they both had elevations of anti-inflammatory markers.

According to the researchers, the impact of the e-cigarettes can be very much like the impact of cigarette smoke.

This has been one of the concerns issued by those who have debated the safety of the cigarettes.

The concern is the effect of e-cigarettes vapor exposure on human airway secretions.

Clearly more work needs to be done and you should discuss use of the cigarettes with your physician.