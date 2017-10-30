Doug Pederson Asked To Re-Visit Mike Lombardi’s Comments: ‘Who?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson is unsurprisingly taking the high road.

Before the 2017 NFL season, former NFL general manager and current analyst for The Ringer called the Eagles head coach “less qualified to coach a team than anyone in my 30-plus years in the NFL.”

Eight weeks later, and Pederson’s team has an NFL best 7-1 record. Oops.

“Who?” Pederson joked when asked about Lombardi’s comments on Monday, after a 33-10 Eagles win over the 49ers. “That’s so far in the past I can’t even remember that.”

Eagles fans and media members have begun to mention things like home-field advantage, as the Eagles get ready to embark on the second half of this incredible. Pederson says the expectation, however, hasn’t changed.

“Expectation is, we continue to work hard every single had,” says Pederson. “The target on our back becomes a little bit bigger and a little bit brighter. And like I said earlier, teams are gonna give us their best effort and I expect our guys to rise to the occasion and they have all season long, even in the face of adversity and through injury and some of the things we’ve been faced with through the first eight weeks.”

The Eagles didn’t play their best game on Sunday, but still dismantled the winless 49ers by 23 points. The defense led the way, recording 4.0 sacks and two interceptions — including a pick-six by Jalen Mills.

The Eagles next host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.