Police Looking For Suspect Behind Fatal Hit-And-Run In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the individual or people behind a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Oct. 14 in Northeast Philadelphia.
The incident took place at 1:50 a.m. in the 2200 bock of Allegheny Avenue, where police say Eric Magny, 31, was found unconscious after suffering severe injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
The responding medics pronounced Magny dead at the scene.
Police say the vehicle that struck Magny was last seen traveling east on Allegheny Avenue at Memphis Street.
The vehicle is described as a white 15-passenger Chevrolet Express van with a chrome and black front bumper. Police say the right headlight assembly was broken on impact and may have damage at the right edge of the bumper. The driver’s door has dark marks on it and may have a logo or smudge marks. The passenger side door may have similar marks. Police say the van is a “window van” with all tinted glass, including the back doors. Police also say the front bumper of the van has a pale yellow license/vanity plate and maybe a New Jersey tag.
Police urge anyone who knows of the culprit(s) to considered them to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information to assist police should contact the authorities immediately at Accident Investigation Division, 215-685-3180/3181/3182.