Could Mueller Russian Probe Cast Wider Net?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia lawyer specializing in handling matters for western clients doing business in Russia and Ukraine says it’s hard to predict where Special Counsel Mueller’s probe goes from here.

Attorney Bruce Marks says it’s important to make a distinction in this case that the alleged wrongdoing was centered on Paul Manafort’s dealings with Ukrainian clients.

“This is completely different than the so-called ‘Russia conspiracy,'” said Marks. “There’s no reason to believe, based on this indictment, that the Trump campaign had any collusion with the Russians.”

Manafort, Gates Pleaded Not Guilty After Conspiracy Against US Charge

The charges include conspiracy against the US, conspiracy to launder money, being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal – in this case Ukraine, and failure to report foreign bank accounts and transactions.

Marks notes the charges against Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, are unrelated to the Trump campaign, although it’s possible Mueller could add additional charges. He also says when prosecutors put defendants like Manafort in the crosshairs, “sometimes they provide information that’s helpful in a separate type of investigation.”

Marks’ firm specializes in cross-border commercial transactions and litigation between Russia, Ukraine, and the US. He was a Republican state senator representing Philadelphia for one year, in 1994.