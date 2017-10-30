Fundraiser Underway After 3rd Arson Attack In 2 Weeks At Cat Shelters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An arson fire over the weekend destroyed the remaining shelters for a feral cat colony at Pier 70 along the Delaware River. Now, efforts are underway to raise money to replace the shelters and add a security system to catch the perpetrator.

Alexa Ahrem is with the Stray Cat Relief Fund. She says the weekend arson was the third one in as many weeks and destroyed the last shelters for a cat colony that has been there for decades. The Relief Fund has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for cameras, higher fences and better shelters for the felines.

As for who did it…

“Some people that fish down there are speculating on who it could be, because there’s a lot of drug activity around there. There’s speculations about it being people taking drugs and doing it, there’s speculation about kids but there’s absolutely no leads.”

The Relief Fund had already scheduled a big fundraiser for Nov. 4 which would pay for sterilizations, vaccinations and fostering for the cats. Now, the event will bankroll new shelters and other necessities that went up in smoke over the weekend.

The fundraiser will take place at Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 9242 NOrth Delaware Avenue, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $35.