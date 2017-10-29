Report: Phillies Eye Dodgers Gabe Kapler As New Team Manager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies may have found their next manager as several reports say Gabe Kapler is going to be the man.
Multiple reports, including CBS Sports, say that the Los Angeles Dodgers director of player development Gabe Kapler has been chosen to lead the 2018 Phillies.
The 42-year-old is no stranger to the major league as he played for 12 seasons for a number of different teams from ’98 to 2011.
Back in 2007 Kapler got a taste of managing, during his one year retirement, as he served as a minor-league skipper before returning to the outfield for the Brewers in 2008.
Since Kapler’s official retirement in 2011 he has held a variety of different positions including overseeing the Dodger farm system.
Reports also say the Phillies are expected to make the announcement following the conclusion of this year’s World Series.
