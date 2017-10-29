WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch For Parts Of Southeast PA, New Jersey| Full Weather Coverage

Police: Shooting Leaves 1 Injured At King Of Prussia Mall

Filed Under: Police, shooting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting left one injured at the King of Prussia mall Sunday.

Officials say a person was shot around 4 p.m. in a parking garage near the Court section of the mall, off of Gulph Road and Kirk Ave.

ALSO READ: Two Teens Injured In Double Stabbing

Police say roads around the area are closed.

There no word yet if anyone else was injured in this shooting, and there have been no arrests made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch