Police: Shooting Leaves 1 Injured At King Of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting left one injured at the King of Prussia mall Sunday.
Officials say a person was shot around 4 p.m. in a parking garage near the Court section of the mall, off of Gulph Road and Kirk Ave.
ALSO READ: Two Teens Injured In Double Stabbing
Police say roads around the area are closed.
There no word yet if anyone else was injured in this shooting, and there have been no arrests made at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.