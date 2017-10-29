No. 1 Draft Pick Markelle Fultz Out Indefinitely For 76ers

BREAKING: Officials: Police Involved Shooting Leaves 1 Injured At King Of Prussia Mall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with soreness in his right shoulder.

The Sixers said the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft has scapular muscle imbalance. Fultz will be evaluated again in three weeks.

Fultz visited several specialists and there is no structural damage in the shoulder. He will continue to undergo physiotherapy treatment.

Fultz’s shoulder has bothered him all season and the Sixers said last week he would only miss three games. Now he joins Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as heralded Sixers draft picks who missed time during their rookie seasons because of injury.

Fultz is shooting 33 percent, 50 percent from the free-throw line and has not attempted a 3-point shot all season, all as a reserve.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

