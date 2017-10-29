M. Night Shyamalan Hosts Annual ‘Shyamaween’ Costume Party In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may have seen a few familiar faces from Hollywood this weekend without even knowing it.

On Saturday, director M. Night Shyamalan and his wife Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan hosted their annual Halloween party “Shyamaween” at Punchline in Fishtown.

Some of the red carpet notables ranged from actor and film producer Samuel L. Jackson to more Hollywood heavyweights such as area native Bruce Willis.

Jackson tweeted this photo of Willis attending Saturday night’s festivities alongside Stephen J. Eads dressed as The Shining‘s Grady twins.

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

The M. Night Shyamalan Foundation says “all the [Shyamaween] proceeds go to support leaders of the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation that are doing amazing work to end poverty and inequality in their communities around the world.”

The fundraiser also included a special performance by singer Andra Day.

This isn’t the first time Shyamalan was alongside Willis in Philadelphia recently as they were both in town Thursday night as Willis received the second annual Lumiere Award.

Shymalan spoke about his feelings for the City of Brotherly Love Thursday night saying, “I go all over the world. I’m not lying when I say it’s the best city in the world.”