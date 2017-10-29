Enrollment Begins This Week For Health Insurance Marketplace

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Open enrollment begins this week for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The enrollment period has been shortened so customers are being advised to sign up early.

Efforts to kill the program have failed, so the nearly half a million Pennsylvanians that get insurance through the Marketplace can still get coverage, but they’ll find changes this year.

Because the Trump administration ended cost-sharing subsidies to insurance companies, rates have gone up, but there are still tax credits to offset the costs.

Though it’s also reduced enrollment assistance, it is still available. The Pennsylvania Health Access Network offers free, in person help.

Director Antoinette Krauss recommends contacting them sooner, rather than later.

“Open enrollment will start November 1st, but it ends December 15th this year so you don’t want to miss it. If you miss the December 15th deadline, you may have to wait another whole year to enroll,” said Krauss.

You can call or text them at 877-570-3642.