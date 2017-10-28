New Technology For Police On Display In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The show floor at this past week’s international police chiefs conference in Center City featured everything from helicopters to taser tryouts. There was also plenty of new technology for law enforcement to consider.

One of the innovations looks to solve a problem often seen in smaller police departments.

“We’re losing the ability to match cases and link cases together, so offenders are getting away.”

Vigilant Solutions has a portable analysis tool for bullet casings, called BallisticSearch. Tom Joyce says the digital microscope examines the unique impression left by the firearm and compares it to evidence collected in other shootings.

“A crime scene that happened today could with forensic technology establish a link to a crime scene that was committed a week, a month, or even a year before,” Joyce explained.

Motorola Solutions believes augmented reality is the future…

“It’s a virtual reality headset.”

Glasses through which Anatoly Delm says an incident commander sees live video from SWAT team body cameras and drones, and a hologram showing a bird’s-eye view inside the building under seige.

“The software is making a model of the room,” Delm said, “and keeping track of where the civilians are and where there might be danger zones.”