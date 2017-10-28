New Jersey Town Attempts To Break Sand Angel World Record

SEASIDE, NJ (CBS) — More than 1,600 people gathered in New Jersey Saturday to break a Guinness World Record while raising money for storm relief.
The record for simultaneous sand angels was originally set in Ludington, Michigan with 1,387 people. While the official number has yet to be validated by Guinness, approximately 1,609 hit the sand in Seaside Park, NJ.
“Five years later, there are still people and businesses working to fully recover from the devastation caused by Sandy,” said Christopher D. Maher, Chairman & CEO of OceanFirst Bank. “We thought this would be a fun event and great way to pull the region together to help raise money for those affected by Superstorm Sandy and the recent hurricanes.”
During the pre-event ceremony kindergarten students from Pine Beach Elementary School in Pine Beach, NJ recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Ocean County Vocational Technical School Performance Arts Society performed the Star Spangled Banner.
“We appreciate the support we’ve received to date from the community and our sponsorship partners,” Maher said. “We look forward to shattering the Guinness World Record for sand angels, and raising much-needed funds for these worthwhile organizations and the people and businesses they support.”
Officials say Saturday’s event raised over $30,000.