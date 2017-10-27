NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

What’s Cooking on 1060: French Cheese Culture Comes To Queen Village

By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, What's Cooking on 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A French restaurant in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood is bringing French cheese culture to the neighborhood next month.

November is Mont D’Or cheese dinner month at Bistrot La Minette.

“I want people to eat this dish and say, ‘oh my God, how have I been missing this my entire life,'” said chef Peter Woolsey. “Like, that it fills a hole they didn’t even know they had in them.”

Woolsey explains the $160 dinner is designed for four people around a wheel of Mont D’Or cheese.

“You take this whole wheel of cheese, scoop out a little bit in the center, pour in some white wine and throw it in the oven until it’s like this golden, molten, creamy fondue and it just gets spooned — like just ladeled!”

The cheese is served at the center of the table alongside potatoes, sausage and other garnishes.

“And you put the garnishes on your plate and then you spoon the cheese onto the garnishes on your plate and then you eat like that.”

Woolsey, who is married to a French woman, says cheese dinners are a big part of the French culture.

“This just harkens back to dinners I’ve had with my in-laws, and really it’s a great family experience.”

He describes the meal as Sunday family soul food.

“Part of what we like doing a Bistrot (la Minette) is bringing these pieces of French culture that are just not available to the US to the US!”

To hear more about the French cheese experience, subscribe to the What’s Cooking podcast on the radio.com app.

 

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: French Cheese Culture Comes To Queen Village

Hear the full podcast (runs 9:59)…

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: French Cheese Culture Comes To Queen Village

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch