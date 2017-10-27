Local Couple Looking For Sponsors To Pay For Wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Weddings these days… are big business. From the cost of the wedding dress and venue to food, drinks and entertainment.

“You have to spend as much as college tuition, so it’s a little outrageous,” said Kristen Nagle of Philadelphia.

That’s why a Cherry Hill couple came up with a solution.

“Once we started planning a wedding and saw how expensive it was, we thought… how could we get sponsorships for our wedding?” said Jodi Gilbert.

She and her fiancé David Grzybowski say it will help them fund the wedding of their dreams, but it’s not just about the money. It’s about being memorable.

“Imagine going to a corporate event with sponsors, but at the end of the day, someone’s getting married,” said Grzybowski.

From logo-laden tables and decals on the dance floor to the maid of honor’s speech, brought to you by… add to that the invitations, complete with product placement.

The bride and groom, who have been together seven years, plan to cover the cost per head. And while they hope local companies will cover the extras say either way the wedding’s still on!

“We’re not doing it to promote our wedding and we’re still going to get married, no matter what. This is just for fun,” said Gilbert.

So far, the couple hasn’t closed any deals, but they have heard from a few makeup artists, willing to render their services for free. They’re also appealing to Instagram influencers to get the word out.