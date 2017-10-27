Spirit Animal: Maddie Ziegler On Becoming The Face Of Sia

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween hasn’t hit yet, but Sia is already planning to celebrate the season of Christmas.

Earlier this month the “Cheap Thrills” singer announced her Everyday Is Christmas holiday album which will be out on November 17th.

The album cover is the latest collaboration with dance sensation Maddie Ziegler, who has become the public persona of a singer who famously faces away from the crowd. It is Ziegler who has danced her way through several of Sia’s video, and now is front and center on the Everyday Is Christmas cover, covered in red and green.

“I would never want to let Sia down, and she always tells me that she doesn’t want to let me down” explains fifteen-year-old Ziegler of the responsibility attached to representing one of pop music’s biggest stars. “I think that we’re a really great duo together, and we support each other so much and I would do anything for her and she would do anything for me. It’s really an incredible opportunity that she just really brings me everywhere with her, and lets me almost be the face of her performances.”

Starting with the “Chandelier” video, Zeigler has indeed become Sia’s spirit animal. After the success of the clip, the videos kept rolling and the live performances got bigger and brighter including spots on SNL and The Grammys.

“I was only twelve I think” says Maddie of her SNL performance. “I felt like super cool because I was up that late, and I was like yeah I’m about to go perform on stage. My mom, she would kill me if I was up that late on an actual night, on like a school night.”

