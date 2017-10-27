Police: Shooting In South Philly Believed To Be Connected To Murder Of 2 Teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just days after two teens were killed in South Philadelphia, shots were fired at the home of a teen believed to be a person of interest in that case.
Police say shots were fired at a home near 16th and Juniper Streets, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police say at least 14 shots were fired into the home.
The gunfire comes a day after police named a person of interest in the murders of Sal DiNubile and Caleer Miller, both 16 years old. Police say the teens were shot and killed during an argument near 12th and Ritner Streets in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
On Thursday night, a police officer tweeted a photo and address of a person of interest in the case but quickly deleted the tweet.
Police believe Friday’s shooting is connected to the murders.
No arrests have been made in these shootings. The investigation is ongoing.