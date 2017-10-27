Philly Free Streets To Kick Off Saturday

By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Philadelphia Streets are going car-free on Saturday. But drivers who want to park on those streets will feel the effects, starting Friday.

Remember what it was like during the Pope’s visit, when you could walk without cars on the streets? That’s the thinking behind the second annual “Philly Free Streets” initiative.

It’ll prohibit cars on three-and-a-half miles of streets from Third and Chestnut to the Latino neighborhood at Fifth and Indiana in Fairhill.

Charlotte Castle of the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems says the route was chosen as a bridge between neighborhoods.

“3.5 miles is a long way. But I think we all, in our head, think that Fairhill is a little farther from Old City than it really will be,” said Castle.

The streets — parts of Third, Fourth, Fifth as well as a section of Germantown Avenue all close at 6 a.m. The program kicks off at 8 am at Third and Chestnut.

Mayor Kenney will walk the entire route starting at 9 a.m. And there will be no parking allowed along the route starting at noon Friday.

