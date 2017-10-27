Man Fatally Struck While Assisting Disabled Driver In South Jersey

BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Boy Turns Self In After Being Named Suspect In Shooting Deaths Of Two Teens

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS) – A man has died and another was injured after police say they were struck while assisting a disabled vehicle on Friday.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Pomona Road and Vera King Ferris Dr. in Galloway Twp.

Police say two men were attempting to push the disabled vehicle off the road when they were struck by a 28-year-old Egg Harbor Township man.

One man suffered minor injuries in the accident. Kenneth Chivalette, 52, died at the scene, said police.

No charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

