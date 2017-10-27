BREAKING: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For 16-Year-Old Boy In Shooting Deaths Of Two Teens

Fundraisers Planned For South Street Restaurant Lost In Fire

By Dan Wing
(credit: Michael Harris)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The South Street Head House District is planning a series of fundraisers for the staff of Bridget Foy’s restuarant, and a dog grooming business next door, starting with a Halloween Party Saturday night.

Bridget Foy’s had their annual Halloween dance party set, but with the establishment in ruins following a fire earlier this week, that was left up in the air.

Enter Mike Harris, executive director of the South Street Head House District. A family pumpkin festival was already scheduled during the day, so Harris decided that would be a perfect lead in for Bridget Foy’s Halloween party.

“We were able to shift it by about a block and we’ll have it outdoors under the Shambles,” said Harris.

The event will also serve as the first of four fundraisers to help people put out of work by the fire.

The next will be Sunday at Paddy Whack’s Pub, but, according to Harris, the big event will be on November 15th.

“We’re going to have a community dinner under the Shambles. And we’re going to have South Street restaurants, and wine and beer, and have a long community table,” he said.

All the events will be open to the public.

