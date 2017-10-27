Efforts Continue To Save Oscar Hammerstein’s Bucks County Farm

BREAKING: Police Identify 16-year-old Brandon Olivieri As Person Of Interest In Fatal Shootings Of 2 Teens In South Philly

By Jim Melwert
Highland Farm where Oscar Hammerstein wrote many of his famous classics (Photo Provided by Bucks County Playhouse)

DOYLESTOWN, PA (CBS) — Efforts continue in Doylestown to preserve the home of music legend Oscar Hammerstein, as additional plans for the property were unveiled on Friday, along with a sampling from an off-Broadway production to benefit the project.

The goal is to turn Highland Farm into a museum commemorating Oscar Hammerstein of “Rogers and Hammerstein.”

Temple Alumna, and Billboard top 100 recording artist, Doreen Taylor says when she heard the home where Hammerstein penned “Oklahoma,” “The Sound of Music,” and “Carousel” was in danger of being paved over, she reached out to see how she could help.

“When I heard about I said, ‘This is just ludicrous, this is history. If you don’t preserve this, what do you preserve?’” she said.

hammerstein farm 1948 prov Efforts Continue To Save Oscar Hammersteins Bucks County Farm

(A 1948 aerial photo of Oscar Hammerstein II’s “Highland Farm.” Photo provided by Will Hammerstein)

Taylor’s off-Broadway docudrama “An Enchanted Evening with Oscar Hammerstein” will run December 8th through 17th in Midtown Manhattan, with all proceeds going to the Hammerstein Center project.

Taylor showed off a song, singing in the living room of the home where the song was written.

“Am I singing this for him? Is he here with me? It was overwhelming, it was very a transcendent moment in that song for me right now,” she said.

More information can be found at HammersteinLive.com.

