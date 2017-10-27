Rowan Remembers Student Killed Near Campus 10 Years Ago

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – A small memorial near Rowan University’s Triad Apartments marks the spot where 19-year-old sophomore Donnie Farrell was beaten to death.

Friday marks the 10-year-anniversary of his murder.

“He was punched, he was knocked down and he was kicked. They took his wallet and his phone,” says Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton who points out that Farrell’s death is one of his office’s few unsolved murders.

“We’re still pounding the streets, we’re still following up on leads,” says Dalton.

Officials say the passage of time hasn’t decreased their hopes of solving the crime, nor has it taken away the pain of the Farrell family who live in Morris County in North Jersey.

“It’s a murder that deeply affected our family,” says Donnie’s father Donald Farrell Sr, “you never really heal, you just manage the loss better over time”

There’s a $100,000 reward in Donnie’s case.

Unless someone finally turns over the killer or killers, investigators say their best hope is security video of one of the suspects that was taken at a nearby convenience store just before the attack.

His face is difficult to make out, but his clothing is distinct.

He wore a limited edition grey and red Coogi brand sweatshirt and a Yankees ball cap.

Investigators say he told a girl outside the store nickname was “Smoke” and he gave her his number on an old lottery ticket.

That ticket and phone number have never been found.

Even though it has been a decade since Donnie Farrell’s death some students and staff at Rowan University are still trying to keep his memory alive

Rowan journalism professor Kathryn Quigley has students revisit Farrell’s story every year.

This week in the student newspaper The Whit there was an article looking back on the last 10 years and an editorial that highlighted the importance of remembering the young man and his murder.

“I just want people to know that we haven’t forgotten him and I want his family to know that Rowan hasn’t forgotten him,” says professor Quigley.

There is also an annual lacrosse tournament called “Lax for Donnie.”

“Just being part of the Lacrosse team here and him being the co-founder we feel as though it’s kind of on us to try and remember his name,” says Eric Johnson, the vice president of the Rowan Men’s Lacrosse Club.

Anyone who remembers the killers’ names should call authorities at (856) 384-5604.