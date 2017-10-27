BREAKING: Police Identify 16-year-old Brandon Olivieri As Person Of Interest In Fatal Shootings Of 2 Teens In South Philly

DEA Holding 14th ‘National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

There will be drop off points throughout the region between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The DEA says rates of prescription drug abuse are alarmingly high. So are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

To help keep the public safe, the DEA has been holding prescription drug take back days a couple times a year, starting in 2010.

“It is a chance where members of the public can dispose of their unwanted prescription medication, whether it be an opiod, or whether it be any type of other prescription medication. They can do that for free in a safe, environmentally responsible manner,” said DEA Special Agent Patrick Trainor.

To find a collection spot nearest you go to DEAtakeback.com

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch