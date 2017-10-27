DEA Holding 14th ‘National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
There will be drop off points throughout the region between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
The DEA says rates of prescription drug abuse are alarmingly high. So are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.
To help keep the public safe, the DEA has been holding prescription drug take back days a couple times a year, starting in 2010.
“It is a chance where members of the public can dispose of their unwanted prescription medication, whether it be an opiod, or whether it be any type of other prescription medication. They can do that for free in a safe, environmentally responsible manner,” said DEA Special Agent Patrick Trainor.
To find a collection spot nearest you go to DEAtakeback.com