Homeless Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Sexual Assault Of Two Girls

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A homeless Mount Holly man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in connection with the sexual assault of two minors last year.

Authorities say David W. Ragone, 27, was intoxicated when he came across two girls playing near the railroad tracks in April 2016.

Ragone then threatened to kill the girls if they resisted, authorities said.

Ragone was later arrested after parents of the girls contacted police.

In March, Ragone pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual assault.

“Our thoughts continue to focus on the well-being of the victims,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “No sentence for this predator can erase the horror that these two girls experienced, but hopefully this outcome brings them comfort and serves as a source from which they can draw strength and resilience.”

Ragone will not be eligible for parole.

