Threats Prompt Lockdowns At 2 Philly Catholic Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Catholic schools in Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Friday after school officials say threats were made against the school community on social media.
Officials with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia tell Eyewitness News that the J. W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School on 19th Street was placed on voluntary lockdown during the morning. They say Philadelphia police found no threat and classes continued as scheduled.
The school had an early dismissal scheduled and has since dismissed.
Roman Catholic High School on Broad Street was also placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. Classes there are proceeding on a normal schedule and students will be dismissed on schedule.
However, after-school activities were canceled for the day.
There is no word on what threats were made against the schools.