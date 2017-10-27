Police Arrest 4th Suspect In Pizza Delivery Carjacking, Assault Caught On Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a fourth suspect who was allegedly involved in a carjacking attack on a pizza delivery man last week.
Police describe the suspects as a group of five black males ranging in age from 14 to 25 years old. Police continue to look for the fifth suspect.
Police: Shooting In South Philly Linked To Murder Of 2 Teens
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Lukoil Gas Station located at 5748 Baltimore Avenue.
Police say after the victim delivered pizza, he was approached by an unknown armed black man. That’s when police say he pulled out a gun and attacked the victim, knocking him unconscious.
Dogs May Protect Children From Developing Eczema, Asthma: Study
Surveillance video shows a second suspect enter the victim’s Chevy Prism and drive off, while the first suspect can be seen reaching through the victim’s pockets.
Police say the delivery man suffered severe head injuries and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he remained unconscious until Oct. 23.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.