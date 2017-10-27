14 Students Graduate From ‘Bridge To Employment’ Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fourteen recent high school graduates have just completed a new program that guarantees them a job in the health care field.
Marching Band At Upper Moreland High Is One Of The Best In The Area
On Friday afternoon, family and friends celebrated the first class of the “Bridge To Employment” training program.
The ceremony took place at Einstein Medical Center in Olney.
The education program developed by Einstein and JEVS Human Services connects young people who face adversity in their lives with career opportunities.