14 Students Graduate From ‘Bridge To Employment’ Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fourteen recent high school graduates have just completed a new program that guarantees them a job in the health care field.

On Friday afternoon, family and friends celebrated the first class of the “Bridge To Employment” training program.

The ceremony took place at Einstein Medical Center in Olney.

The education program developed by Einstein and JEVS Human Services connects young people who face adversity in their lives with career opportunities.

