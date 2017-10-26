Zeoli Show Log 10.26.17

3pm- Despite media claims to the contrary, Donald Trump’s administration has decreased regulations and is attempting to limit the power of the federal government.
3:15pm- On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it planned to remove regulations that limit media ownership in a given market.
3:35pm- Speaking from the White House, President Donald Trump called America’s opioid epidemic a Public Health Emergency.
4pm- Despite initial reports, no Republican presidential candidate commissioned Christopher Steele to conduct opposition research.
4:10pm- While appearing on CNN, Rep. Adam Schiff accused the White House, Breitbart, and Fox News of promoting the Uranium One story to distract from Trump’s failures.
4:15pm- Mark Halperin, senior political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, has been accused of sexual harassment while at ABC News.
4:30pm- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins the show to talk about how we can solve America’s opioid epidemic.
5pm- The U.S. Government has temporarily delayed the release of classified John F. Kennedy assassination files.