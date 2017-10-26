West Chester Welcomes East Stroudsburg To Town Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Division II West Chester University Golden Rams will be home on Saturday to entertain East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East match-up.

The Golden Rams improved to 6-2 (4-1 in the PSAC East) with a 55-6 win over Cheyney this past Saturday.

“It was a good bounce back game for us after losing to Bloomsburg last week,” West Chester head coach Bill Zwaan tells KYW Newsradio. “I’m always concerned about how the kids approach the Cheyney game, especially after a loss, but they picked themselves back up and they were pretty fired up to play and did a nice job of taking care of business. Because we did that, we were able to get a lot of our younger guys into the game late and that’s always a nice time when we can do that.”

West Chester remains in a four-way tie for first in the PSAC East and Zwaan feels pretty good about where the Golden Rams sit in the big picture.

“The regional rankings came out and right now we’re sixth which gets us into the playoffs at this point,” he says. “The big focus [Tuesday] for me was to let [the players] know they now control their own destiny yet again. We had control of our own destiny until we lost to Bloom. That left it in someone else’s hands. But now if we can just go and take care of business, we can get ourselves into the playoffs.”

East Stroudsburg is 2-6 this season (1-4 PSAC East) and the Warriors will bring a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game.

“They run all over the place defensively so they’ll give you some problems,” Zwaan says. “Offensively, they’ve always been a good offensive football team. They’ve got great scheme. They do a nice job of getting the ball to their good players and getting them in space and giving them opportunities to score.”

Last year, West Chester beat East Stroudsburg 41-14.

Saturday’s game at Farrell Stadium will kick off at 2:00pm.