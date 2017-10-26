Vigil Held For Caleer Miller, Teen Killed In Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil was held for 16-year-old Caleer Miller near Washington Avenue and South 18th Street. This comes two days after he and 16-year-old Sal Denubile were shot and killed during an argument involving a group of teens Tuesday evening near South 12th and Ritner streets.

A private surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows young people fleeing the area following gunfire.

The shooting happened feet from the home that Denubile shared with his family, where flowers, candles and messages of love now rest.

“It’s not like Sal lived his whole life,” Chris Martin, a friend of Denubile, said. “Sal wasn’t even my age and I haven’t lived my life. I got so many years ahead of me let alone him. He was 16 years old.”

Caleer Miller is just as young and just as missed.

Balloons were released in the name of both teens.

“There’s two lives lost,” Elnora Blalock said. “There’s no difference between color. They are still sisters and brothers. God created all, so we are praying for them because they lost their son too.”

Police say that a group of teens was invovled in this sosuth philadelphia argument in the street. They have been in the process of interviewing who was there – investigators believe they are looking for just one shooter.

The viewing for Sal Denubile will be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, South 11th & Jackson streets. the funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, N.J. Flowers donations to Epiphany of Our Lord Church are preferred.