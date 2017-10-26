Twitter Bans Ads From 2 Russian Media Outlets Amid Election Interference

By Melony Roy
Filed Under: Talkers, Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Twitter is taking action against two Russian news agencies.

Effective immediately, Twitter has banned all advertisements from Russian news agencies Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik.

IBM Doubles Paid Time Off For New Parents 

In a blog post, the social network says the decision was based on the retrospective work they’ve been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government.

Family Upset After Animal Shelter Amputates Their Cat’s Leg 

Earlier this week, Twitter announced plans to bring more transparency to ads on its site. Political ads will now carry a special label to make them stand out as well as who paid for the ad.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch