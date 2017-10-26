Twitter Bans Ads From 2 Russian Media Outlets Amid Election Interference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Twitter is taking action against two Russian news agencies.
Effective immediately, Twitter has banned all advertisements from Russian news agencies Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik.
In a blog post, the social network says the decision was based on the retrospective work they’ve been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government.
Earlier this week, Twitter announced plans to bring more transparency to ads on its site. Political ads will now carry a special label to make them stand out as well as who paid for the ad.