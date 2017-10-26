Surveillance Video Shows People Running Moments After 2 Teens Gunned Down In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance video showing people running moments after two teens were gunned down in South Philadelphia.

Police say Sal DiNubile and Caleer Miller, both 16, were shot and killed during an altercation between two groups of teenagers on Tuesday night.

Police say one of those teenagers apparently pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and started firing.

The mother of one of those killed says she doesn’t believe the two victims even knew each other that well.

Philadelphia homicide detectives are working to piece together who is responsible for the killings and what events led up to the shooter pulling the trigger.

Investigators confirm to Eyewitness News that robbery is not a motive and the shooter did not specifically target the victims. It appears the suspect, believed to be a teen himself, started firing randomly during a brawl.

“Obviously as a human being, I want to take it into my own hands and get revenge, but that’s not going to make me feel better about it,” said Sal’s friend Chris Martin.

The newly-obtained surveillance video from a nearby business shows the chaos seconds after the shooting Tuesday night near 12th and Ritner Streets.

Three people are seen running north on 12th Street as Sal and Caleer lay dying on the street.

There are two growing memorials for the teens, one near the site of the killings and a smaller one on the stoop of Caleer’s home.

“He was a good kid. It’s one thing if he was a bad kid and into bad things, but the only thing he loved doing was playing basketball,” said Aishah George, Caleer’s mother.

Both families are coping with the tragic loss.

“He had a good life ahead of him. It was just cut too short. It should not have been,” said Chris.

“I’m angry. I’m mad. I’m pissed. I’m broken,” said George.

Hundreds of Sal’s friends gathered in South Philadelphia for a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night. A second vigil will be held Thursday night in Point Breeze for Caleer.