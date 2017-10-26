Starbucks Debuts ‘Zombie’ Frapp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks is out with a new brew and it may just have you feeling like the walking dead.

The new Zombie frappuccino is a Halloween-inspired concoction that debuted Thursday.

The frapp includes a mixture of tart apple, caramel flavors, a drizzle that is supposed to look like blood and pink whipped cream that looks like brain matter.

It’s already getting mixed reviews on social media as some are calling it “A total win” but others say it is way too sweet.

The new beverage is available through Tuesday.

