Family Upset After Animal Shelter Amputates Their Cat’s Leg

PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) – A Philadelphia family is upset after an animal rescue shelter amputated their cat’s crooked leg.
Kim Schmidt says Stinky the cat was born with the malformed rear leg.
The cat escaped from their home over the weekend and ended up at ACCT Philly, a rescue shelter.
Employee Ame Dorminy says the shelter takes in about 15,000 cats annually and the staff there made a decision that the cat could be adopted out more readily if its bad leg was amputated. Dorminy says the shelter doesn’t have an X-ray machine and made the decision quickly because of how many animals it rescues.
Schmidt says she retrieved the cat within 48 hours. She says the amputation was hasty and unnecessary.
A petition has been started to “take away vets license for malpractice.”
