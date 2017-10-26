New Jersey School Cancels Halloween Parade, Bingo Instead

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey school has canceled its annual Halloween parade because many of its students don’t celebrate the day.

Students at the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Morristown instead will spend the day solving puzzles and playing bingo.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said students may come to class in costume, as long as they’re not gory or inappropriate. Students who don’t celebrate Halloween are encouraged to wear school colors.

