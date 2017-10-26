Regal Cinemas To Test Out Surge-Style Pricing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Regal Cinemas, the standard ticket price is anywhere from $13 to $16.50. But, what if you had to pay more for peak show times?

“No, no, no,” said Ashlee Benson of Pennsauken, New Jersey.

“I think it’s expensive already,” agreed Juliette Tobin of Deptford, New Jersey.

“I would not go,” added Missy Eberwein of Glassboro, New Jersey.

Would it help if you also paid less when attendance was lighter?

That’s the idea behind Regal’s newly announced surge-style pricing experiment, set to roll out in several markets next year. The move comes amid sinking box office sales.

“When I think of movie theaters, I think of long lines, I think of overprices tickets. I think of overprices concession stands,” said Akili Snead of Clayton, Delaware.

“They’re just pricing themselves out of the market,” added Glassboro resident Web Eberwein.

Compare that to the cost of streaming services and you can see why these companies are struggling.

“Netflix, Hulu… they’re all available for less and you get to enjoy it in the comfort of your own home,” said Snead.

Only time will tell if surge-style pricing works. And if it doesn’t…

“I’m always sad to see things go. I was sad to see VHS tapes go,” said Eberwein.