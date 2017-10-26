Rare Blue Lobster Caught By Sea Isle City Fishermen

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Eighty-five miles off the Jersey shore, some Sea Isle City fishermen found a diamond in the rough. It was the highlight of their four-day trip, a brilliant Blue Lobster in a sea of blah brown and green sea dwellers.

“Well the pot came over the rail and everyone got excited,” Joe O’Donnell of South Seaville said.

Kevin Burcaw of Seaville recalled the moment, “I was back here doing something, and then I heard them, kind of a yell, hootin’ and hollerin.'”

The crew of Captain Eric’s Two Dukes’ boat had just plucked a rare find 700 feet down off the ocean floor.

Eric Burcaw Jr., a business owner, has fished these waters all his life and he too was amazed by the rare 1 1/2-pound catch.

“A lot of the older fisherman 70, 80 years old have never even seen one,” he said.

The men work the waters for lobster from April to December. Their year, so far, had been unremarkable, until the ultimate catch out of the blue.

They hope the blue lobster will find his way to an aquarium, so other people can see the cool catch.