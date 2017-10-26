Community Rallies Against Ordinance They Say Targets Chinese Takeout Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In Philadelphia City Council Thursday, Councilman David Oh introduced an amendment to the so-called “11 P.M. Ordinance” which he says targets Chinese takeout restaurants in the city. Before Oh stepped into Council chambers, he led a rally outside of City Hall.

The hundred or so people outside of City Hall, many with shirts and signs saying “End Discrimination” were rallying against an ordinance that’s been on the books since 2005. It requires commercial businesses on residential blocks to close by 11 p.m.

“A well-meaning law is being enforced in a very discriminatory manner,” said Oh.

City Councilman David Oh says enforcement of the law has hit Chinese takeout restaurant owners the hardest and it’s not even close.

“In 2015, 96 percent of the restaurants that were closed, that were fined up to $2,000 per incident, was only Chinese takeout restaurants,” said Oh.

And Oh says that has forced some owners to close or move their business, while nearby businesses aren’t penalized at all.

As the Councilman works to change the ordinance, a Philadelphia Police spokesman says they’re suspending their enforcement of the law.