Racist Fliers Find Their Way Onto College Campuses

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Racial tensions are on the rise across the country. In our area, there have been signs of a growing problem in communities far and wide, targeting young people.

College campuses are seeing fliers going up from a white supremacist group seeking new members.

Stockton University in Galloway Township had to take down several of those fliers during “Get Involved” week, according to Institutional Diversity official Valerie Hayes.

“I think it’s happening on college campuses all over the place. What it has done for us is sort of galvanized our community. We do not want hate and racism to divide us,” she said.

Similar fliers have also appeared on the main campus at Rutgers in New Brunswick. They, too, were taken down.

Stockton has published photos of two men, not students, they believe are responsible for the fliers and the matter has been referred to the Atlantic County Prosecutor.